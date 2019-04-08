//University Snared in Prostitution Ring

Share with friends













PEACH CO., Ga. – Seven people have been indicted in a prostitution case linked to Fort Valley State University, the Associated Press reported Monday morning.

A local news outlet reported a Peach County Grand jury issued indictments in March 2019 against a former executive assistant to the university’s president and six men.

Alecia Johnson, 49, who was also graduate adviser to the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, faces six counts of prostitution, four counts of pimping and two counts of solicitation of sodomy. She was indicted last Friday, according to the AJC. Johnson was considered the “ringleader” of the sex racket.

Six men each face one count of solicitation of sodomy and two counts of pandering, according to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office, as well as two counts each of pandering stemming from conduct alleged to have occurred in 2017 and 2018.

The men included are prominent members of the community, including:

Ernest Harvey , 47, of Fort Valley an assistant principal in charge of discipline at Huntington Middle School in Houston County.

, 47, of Fort Valley an assistant principal in charge of discipline at Huntington Middle School in Houston County. Kenneth Howard , 56, of Fort Valley, the city manager of Hinesville.

, 56, of Fort Valley, the city manager of Hinesville. Ryan Jenkins , 35, of Fort Valley.

, 35, of Fort Valley. Charles Jones ﻿, 57, of Fort Valley, a former attorney for Fort Valley State.

﻿, 57, of Fort Valley, a former attorney for Fort Valley State. Devontae Little , 26, of Warner Robins.

, 26, of Warner Robins. Arthur James Nance Jr., 46, of Cordele, the vice chairman of the Crisp County Board of Commissioners and a local pastor and mortician.

According to a letter obtained from an Open Records Request made by AJC, after the scandal broke, the sorority began its own inquiry into “unauthorized activities and misconduct involving current and former members.”

Also according to the letter, the sorority’s privileges were withdrawn, “pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The GBI, with assistance from the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, began an investigation on April 12, 2018, at the request of the Georgia Attorney General’s Office.

No court dates have yet been set.