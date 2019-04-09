//Two GA Vets Die by Suicide

Share with friends













ATLANTA, Ga. – Between 2008 and 2016, over 6,000 veterans have taken their own lives.

Over the weekend, two veterans were added to that number.

Neither of the victims’ names have been released for privacy concerns.

On April 5 at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center, the first death occurred.

On April 6th, outside of the entrance to the Atlanta VA Medical Center, the second occurred.

According to someone who was not given permission to speak on the investigation, the veteran shot himself. He was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital at 68 years old.

The families have since been offered condolences and support by the VA according to an email sent by the VA to the Georgia Department of Veterans Service on Monday.

Just between 2015 and 2016, suicide rates have increased from 40.4% to 45% per 100,000 veterans aged from 18 to 34.

Shockingly enough, of the $6.2 million that was budgeted for the 2018 fiscal year, only $57,000 was spent by the Veterans Health Administration due to leadership turnover.

According to the Government Accountability Office, suicide prevention activities were hindered, “by not assigning key leadership responsibilities.”

On Monday, the VA reviewed their policies to provide changes if need and that suicide prevention is, “VA’s highest clinical priority.”

The chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee stayed that after the deaths over the weekend, “we must do better.”

The Agency has provided its Veterans Crisis Line at this time. Call 1-800-273-8255 or visit www.veteranscrisisline.net for help.