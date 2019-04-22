//Teen Girls’ Plotted To Kill Nine

Share with friends













By Tiara Battle

AVON PARK, Fla. – Last Wednesday a teacher discovered a folder with a list compiled of names and a plan, according to a statement from The School Board of Highlands County Facebook page.

School Board of Highlands County posted this statement following the event on its FB page

The teacher reported it to the police.

Fox News reported that the folder was intended to be a private folder – not to be opened – and was titled “Project 11/9.”

This folder belonged to two 14-year-old girls who were looking for the folder in a frenzy.

These girls, who were considered popular at Avon Park Middle School, were arrested after school that day.

The girls were sent to a juvenile justice facility in Bartow where they will face nine counts of conspiracy to commit murder. They will also face three counts of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

This came as a shock to one parent because of how well-liked the two were.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office stated that the alleged plan contained a lot of detail regarding how the girls would kill and dispose of the victims.

In the eight pages of the folder were also gun references and a set attire for the alleged plan.

One of the girls stated that she would say it was a prank if the folder was found, according to the teacher who reported the incident.

Andrew Lethbridge who works for the Highlands County School system expressed that the threat is being taken seriously and that all students and adults should be “cognizant,” of words they say.

The girls will not be named due to their ages.

According to Fox, this isn’t the first time police have uncovered alleged murder plots by underage students in the area. Last October, two girls aged 11 and 12 were arrested about 30 miles away from Avon Park Middle School after they were found to be connected to a plan to kill at least 15 people with an array of weapons, including a pizza cutter, and allegedly wanted to drink their victims’ blood.