//Teen Death by Speed, Snapchat

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. – Cristina Pavon-Baker, 17, pleaded guilty on Monday to multiple charges including vehicular homicide in the first degree.

Fox News reported that Pavon-Baker and her best friend, Makayla Penn, 18, were skipping class when the Mini Cooper they were in crashed.

The teen was driving 106 mph in her Mini Cooper when she wrecked it.

Penn was stuck in the wreckage when she died.

The two were headed to the mall in Pavon-Baker’s car when another student drove up and the two began racing.

Pavon-Baker’s Mini Cooper flipped numerous times before crashing into a tree.

Prosecutors said that Pavon-Baker used Snapchat before the crash.

Pavon-Baker was 17 at the time. Penn was 18.

Pavon-Baker was sentenced to 15 years in prison at the time of the crash but will only serve three years of jail time in Clayton County. The rest of the term will be done on probation and she will contribute 5,000 hours of community service.

One hundred of those hours will be used to speak on reckless driving with kids.

Pavon-Baker expressed in a TV station report how, “truly sorry” she was and she does, “accept full responsibility.”