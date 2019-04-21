//Read the Mueller Report

Share with friends













WASHINGTON, D.C. – As people all over the world dive into the Mueller Report findings, the debate will continue no matter what the results within partisan circles.

The full version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, with redactions, was released last week.

Leading up to the report’s release, congressional lawmakers questioned Attorney General William Barr’s four-page summary of the report’s conclusions, which he released last month, PBS.org reported. Last week, House Democrats pressed Barr on his summary of special counsel’s nearly two-year-long investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and potential ties to the Trump campaign.

U.S. Representative Austin Scott (GA-08) released the below statement following release of the Mueller Report last week:

“The Department of Justice publicly released the findings of Special Counsel Mueller’s two-year-long investigation which concluded there was no collusion in the 2016 Presidential election by President Trump. In March, I voted to make this report public, and I am glad Attorney General Barr has taken the steps to do so. Showing how truly ugly politics in our country has become, those who hung their hats on Mueller finding wrongdoings now ignore the facts and say he can’t be trusted,” said Rep. Austin Scott. “It’s time Democrats put this behind them and work with us to address big issues impacting Americans like the skyrocketing cost of health care and prescriptions drugs, delivering disaster assistance, and securing our southern border.”

For those who are interested in reading the report, click here.