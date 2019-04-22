//New Video, Audio of Suspect in Child Murders

Share with friends













DELPHI, IN – The Delphi Police Department, the Carroll County Sheriff, the Indiana State Police, and the FBI are asking for your assistance in identifying the suspect in the double homicide of two teenage girls, Abigail J. “Abby” Williams, 13, and Liberty Rose Lynn “Libby” German, 14, both from Delphi.

Abigail Joyce “Abby” Williams, 13

Liberty Rose Lynn “Libby” German, 14

On Monday, February 13th, at approximately 1:00 p.m., the two young girls were let off near the Monon High Bridge, an abandoned rail bridge over Deer Creek to walk around and hang out. They were to be picked up later in the afternoon, but did not show up there at the previously arranged time. Following an extensive search, at approximately 12:15 p.m. on February 14, 2017, the bodies of the two girls were found in a wooded area near the Delphi Historic Trail, approximately one-half mile upstream from the bridge.

Delphi homicide suspect

On Wednesday, February 15th, law enforcement officers distributed a photograph of a person observed on the Delphi Historic Trail. The photograph appears to depict a white male wearing blue jeans, a blue coat/jacket, and a hoodie. During the course of the investigation, preliminary evidence has led investigators to believe the person, in the distributed photograph, is a suspect in the investigation of the homicides of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

Additionally, investigators have released an updated voice recording and video of the suspect not previously released that was extracted from Liberty “Libby” German’s cell phone.

Click one of the following links to download the recording or the video:

https://www.in.gov/isp/files/Delphi_Audio_Edited_2019x3.wav

https://www.in.gov/isp/files/Delphi_MotionFix.mp4