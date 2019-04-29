//Moldy Ft. Stewart Barracks Reported by Soldiers

HINESVILLE, Ga. – In a recent report from Albany Regional News, soldiers returning from deployment were not feeling welcome when they entered their rooms.
Albany Regional News reported that they receive many photo submissions each week of moldy barracks.
“Nothing compares to what we received today of Buildings 8456, 8458, and 8460 at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The soldiers that live in these rooms are currently deployed and will be returning in the near future. They were told to secure their stuff in the rooms while they were away.”Albany Regional News Facebook post
Some of the rear D soldiers who are still living in the same buildings while others are deployed notified DPW and were moved to other rooms near their old rooms, or told to move their belongings out, clean the room, and move back in.
The Rear D for these soldiers were tasked to clean the mold with bleach in preparation for their return.
All clothing you see in the photos was hung or folded inside their closet.