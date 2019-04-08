//Meth Bust After 3-Month Investigation

Share with friends













ALBANY, Ga. (April 4, 2019) – On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, GBI Region 3 Americus Office, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia State Patrol executed a search warrant concluding a three month investigation.

During the course of the investigation, agents began purchasing methamphetamine in an undercover capacity from Vintavius Whitaker, 26, in Albany, Dougherty County, GA.

Whitaker was arrested in Lee County on Georgia 520 after a traffic stop was executed by the Georgia State Patrol. Agents had previously observed Whitaker leaving his residence at 507 Johnson Road, Albany, GA. Subsequently, a search warrant was executed at 507 Johnson Road in Albany, GA.

As a result of this investigation, over nine ounces of methamphetamine was seized, along with two firearms and multiple vials of suspected THC oil.

Whitaker is currently behind held in the Lee County Jail charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine. Whitaker also has outstanding warrants in Dougherty County for Trafficking in Methamphetamine. More arrests are expected as a result of this investigation.

The Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is located in Sylvester, GA and services 42 counties in Southwest Georgia.