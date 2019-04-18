//Man Shot Into Georgia Home, Kills Toddler

Share with friends













By Tiara Battle

AUGUSTA, Ga. – On Tuesday around 7:44 p.m., Jaziah Pollard, 2, was shot and killed on Meadowbrook Drive.

According to a report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Jaziah’s mother, Jackqueline Ingram, 19, was having an altercation with her live-in boyfriend, Marquie Gunter, 28, over the use of a vehicle.

Gunter discharged a gun multiple times, striking the vehicle, causing substantial damage.

Ingram ran inside the home and closed and locked the door. Gunter kicked the door open and fired one time inside the home from outside, striking the toddler in the head.

Jaziah shortly succumbed to her injuries at a hospital nearby.

Gunter was charged with murder, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is in currently custody.

PHOTO: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

