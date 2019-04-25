//Man Convicted for Raping Woman Behind Church

Share with friends













ATLANTA, Ga. – Kristopher Roberson, 38, was convicted of rape, aggravated assault and false imprisonment on Wednesday for a case from August of 2014.

A woman was walking down a street in Atlanta.

That’s when Roberson appeared, driving in a gold Jeep.

He got out of his Jeep and threatened the woman with a knife. He then forced her inside of the Jeep and that’s when he made the drive to Mt. Moriah Primitive Baptist Church.

The woman was able to get away in the midst of the assault, Patch.com reported.

It wasn’t long before the police were able to locate Roberson and arrest him. The police were able to match the distinct description of the gold Jeep which led them to Roberson.

Roberson was once before convicted of aggravated assault with the intent to rape.