//Man Charged for Hitting Girl with Car

LITHONIA, Ga. – Gabriel Fordham was arrested on Tuesday for hitting LaDerihanna Holmes, 9, in her yard while she was playing.

The accident happened on Friday evening. Holmes suffered a fractured skull and a broken pelvic bone in three places after Fordham sped through a stop sign, which downed Holmes and the friend she was playing with. The friend, Alayshia Phillips, suffered only a foot injury.

The driver and passenger fled from the scene as others surrounding rushed to helped the girls.

Fordham claims that whoever was in the car with him was attempting to rob and carjack him which led to the accident.

The Holmes family is grateful to still have LaDerihanna because not only did the car hit her, but she was thrown through a brick wall.

She will have to learn to walk again but she has been moved from the hospital to a rehabilitation center according to her brother, Trevon Hughley.

Fordham is currently at the Dekalb County Jail where he had previous charges of burglary, theft, assault and forgery.

For this accident, he has been charged with a felony count of serious injury by vehicle.