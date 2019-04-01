//Knocking On Wrong Door Leaves Atlanta Teen Dead

Share with friends













ATLANTA, Ga. – On Friday around midnight, Omarian Banks, 19, was shot and killed after accidentally knocking on the wrong apartment door.

In result of the shooting death, Darryl Bynes, 32, has been charged, according to CBS News.

Before reaching Bynes’ apartment, Banks was leaving his Lyft ride. He FaceTimed his girlfriend to open the apartment door but little did he know, he was in the wrong location in the complex.

Banks knocked on the door thinking it was his girlfriend’s apartment. He walked away and started going down the stairs after realizing it but at this point, Bynes had grabbed a gun and went outside to his balcony.

He confronted Banks and shot him.

At this time, Zsakeria Mathis, heard fear in her boyfriend’s voice while he pleaded, “I’m sorry! I’m at the wrong door.” This was after the first shot. According to Mathis, Bynes shot two more times after saying, “No, you’re not at the wrong door!”

Then there was silence.

Banks’ mother, while grieving, in a phone interview stated that because he was shot in the back, she knows that he was trying to leave. Furthermore, Michael Wallace, a family friend, stated that he never bothered anyone.

“He pleaded for his life,” said Wallace.

Though the investigation continues, a cousin of Bynes came to his defense expressing that he is innocent and was only trying to protect his family of five.

PHOTO: Facebook

