//Kemp’s 100 Days: Putting Georgians First

ATLANTA, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp marked his first 100 days in office by launching a statewide tour. Meeting with Georgians from across the state, Governor Kemp highlighted a historic increase in teacher pay, greater investment in mental health services for students and school security, innovative solutions for Georgia’s healthcare system, and new efforts to keep our communities safe.

“Together, we’ve accomplished a great deal during our first 100 days leading this state. By raising teacher pay by $3,000, funding more mental health services for students, investing in school security, and taking steps to keep our families safe, we are ensuring a brighter future for Georgia.

“Working with the General Assembly, we have allocated millions in relief efforts for Georgians still reeling from Hurricane Michael. Republicans and Democrats came together to overwhelmingly pass budgets that fund our priorities while keeping our state’s fiscal house in order.

“We tackled tough issues – CON reform, human trafficking, and medical cannabis oil – and put Georgians ahead of politics and the status quo. We stood up for our values and protected life.

“By launching the Georgians First Commission, we will make Georgia the top state in the nation for small business. Job growth in our state is beating national trends and companies around the world have Georgia on their mind.

“We have a lot to celebrate after the first 100 days of my first term, but we are just getting started. Together, the next 100 days will build on these successes and keep Georgia moving in the right direction.”