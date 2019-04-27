//Kemp Signs Legislation for Better Cancer Care

Share with friends













ATLANTA – On April 25, 2019, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp signed several pieces of legislation that he says will put patients first and dramatically improve the healthcare landscape in the state.

“Today we signed healthcare legislation into law to improve access, lower costs, and increase the quality of care for countless Georgians – no matter their zip code,” Kemp said. “By giving cancer patients access to the treatment they desperately need, incentivizing competition, removing bureaucratic obstacles to quality care, and establishing innovative pilot projects to combat debilitating illnesses, Georgia will continue to lead on healthcare.”

The full list of legislation signed during the ceremony is below:

HP 186 by Rep. Ron Stephens (R – Savannah)

HB 321 by Rep. Jodi Lott (R – Evans)

HB 63 by Rep. Sharon Cooper (R – Marietta)

HB 287 by Matt Dubnik (R- Gainesville)

HB 290 by Rep. Sharon Cooper (R – Marietta)

SB 16 by Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick (R – Marietta)

SB 18 by Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick (R – Marietta)

SB 168 by Sen. Greg Kirk (R – Americus)

SB 184 by Sen. Greg Kirk (R – Americus)

SB 207 by Sen. Dean Burke (R – Bainbridge)

