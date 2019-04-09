//Georgia’s Bridges are Crumbling

Share with friends













ATLANTA, GA — Georgia’s highway system is key to moving workers and goods, but out of the thousands of bridges in the state, hundreds of them are in need of repair.

This is expensive, but necessary.

According to a report from Patch.com, there are almost 500 structurally deficient bridges in Georgia – with the ones most heavily traveled needing the most repair.

The American Road and Transportation Builders Association, a Washington, D.C.-based advocacy group, published its annual bridge report Monday. The group ranked Georgia 45th worst in the nation for percent of structurally deficient bridges.

Here’s what they found for Georgia’s bridges:

Total bridges: 14,879

Structurally deficient bridges: 494

Percent of bridges that are structurally deficient: 3.3%

Number of bridges in need of repair: 13,626

Cost to repair those bridges: $5.7 billion

Georgia has made some improvements since 2014. Four of the crumbling bridges are on the Interstate highway system.

See the list of Georgia bridges with the heaviest traffic loads most in need of repair here.