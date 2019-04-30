//Georgia Schools Rank Top 20 In US News and World Report

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Georgia high schools ranked 19th in the US News and World Report.

According to The Atlanta Journal Constitution,

The publication analyzed data for more than 20,000 public high schools and ranked the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology 6th in the nation.

The Gwinnett STEM school was the top Georgia school. It was the only Gwinnett school in the state’s top 10.

Cobb County had two high schools, Walton and Lassiter, in Georgia’s top 10. So did Fulton County, with Northview and Chattahoochee high schools. Two other metro Atlanta counties had one each with Lambert High and the DeKalb School of the Arts.

Georgia has 106 schools, or 25.5% in the top quartile based on the proportion of high schools ranked in the top quartile.