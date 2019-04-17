//Georgia Rates High for STDs

Share with friends













ATLANTA – Since the inception of CDC’s data collection on STDs in 1941, there has been a 248% increase in U.S. cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis combined. But which states are being hit the hardest?

In a new study by Health Testing Centers, data was analyzed of the CDC’s 2017 STD Surveillance Report to see which states are most affected by these rising rates. Unfortunately, Georgia stood out

From 2016 to 2017, cases of chlamydia increased by nearly 7%, gonorrhea by 19% and syphilis by 15%

Fulton County has one of the highest rates of syphilis, ranking #3 county in the U.S., with 41.4 cases per 100K residents

DeKalb County ranks fifth for the county with the most cases of syphilis (38 per 100K)

For the full report, click here.