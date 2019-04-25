//Georgia Declares Hepatitis A Outbreak

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health says there is an out break of Hepatitis A and it has to be controlled.

Since January, 214 cases have been reported which is skyrocketed from 2017 and 2016.

Usually Fulton County sees less than 10 cases a year but they have already reported 19 cases this year.

“We want to stop it before we get to the levels we’ve seen in other states, so we can keep it from getting completely out of control,” said Nancy Nydam, a spokesperson for the state Department of Public Health. Holland said the disease is relatively contagious, and can be contagious for a week or two before symptoms appear. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and jaundice. Nydam said the disease is an infection that runs its course in time, and has no lasting effects afterward.

There are places where you can get vaccines for this and help prevent further spreading of this.