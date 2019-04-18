//Georgia College Tuition to Increase This Fall

SAVANNAH, Ga. – On Tuesday, the Georgia Board of Regents came together and voted to raise the tuition for schools apart of the University System of Georgia.
State officials expressed that this increase is necessary to continue to support academic programs and to accommodate with the inclination of costs for healthcare and technology.
Here are some number to look at:
- Tuition: 2.5% increase
- Fees: $46 increase per semester
- Graduate Tuition: 1% increase
- Housing: 3% increase
- Online Tuition: 33% decrease
There were no rejections among the board towards the changes.
It is important to note that the budget for The University System of Georgia is around $2.575 billion starting July 1 for the fiscal year. Even with this, state officials stated that they continue to fight with other costs that are currently rising and that money is needed for programs to help students graduate quicker.
Here’s what the tuition increase will look like for some University System of Georgia Schools:
- University of Georgia – $4,776 – $4,895
- Kennesaw State University – $2,713 – $2,781
- Georgia Tech – $5,004 – $5,129
- Georgia State University – $4,365 – $4,474