//Georgia Child Sex Ring Busts 11

By Tiara Battle

WOODBINE, Ga. – Authorities have arrested 11 men involved in child sex trafficking, including a Navy officer and a Florida National Guardsman.

Naval officer, Charles Barreras, 48, is being charged with trafficking for labor and firearm possession during the crime. Florida National Guardsman, Daven Jones, 29, is being charged with trafficking for sex.

Another shocking revelation is that 10 of those men planned to meet a child for sex in Camden County.

The Captain of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Larry Bruce, expressed that all of the men they had arrested have neighbors and they probably had no idea that these men were this way.

The last suspect of this sting was Jesse Robertson of Hinesville. He was responsible for transporting one of the men to the sting location but was turned over to the police in Hinesville due to probation violation.

Others arrested were:

Dylan Wescott, 27, of Orange Park, Florida was arrested for the trafficking of a person for labor. Wescott had a girlfriend who was shocked at the discovery.

Alvaro Hernandez-Molino, 35, of Bristol, Georgia was arrested for the trafficking of people for sex. Additionally, Molino has an immigration hold against him.

Marquise Little, 22, of Kingsland, Georgia was arrested for the sexual exploitation of a child.

Matthew Coffey, 37, of Brunswick, Georgia was arrested for the trafficking of a person for labor.

Trevor Rountree, 28, of Orange Park, Georgia was arrested for the sexual exploitation of a child.

Richard Haney, 58, of St. Mary’s, Georgia was arrested for the sexual exploitation of a child.

Joshua Weaver, 34, of St. Mary’s, Georgia was arrested for the sexual exploitation of a child.

John Torrance, 35, of Naples, Florida was arrested for the sexual exploitation of a child.

This bust in Camden County resulted from ‘Operation Do You Know Your Neighbor’ that began on last Friday and ended on Sunday.

Participating was the Kingsland Police Department, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Savannah Police Department, and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

SOURCE: News4Jax.com