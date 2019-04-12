//GA Hands-Free Law Proving Effective

Share with friends













By Tiara Battle

In July of 2018, the hands-free law took effect in the state of Georgia.

Since then, there has been a decline in distracted driving fatalities and distracted driving behaviors.

From July 2018 through the rest of the year, state troopers gave out 8,389 citations.

This number is more than twice the 3,827 of citations that they gave out before July in 2018.

For the months of January, February, and March in this year, 7,077 citations were issued.

It’s safe to say that not enforcing this law was not an option for the state. Consequently, this has proved to be extremely effective.

Distracted driving has fallen to 15.4% which is 21 percent decrease from what it was.

TrueMotion, which is a firm studying cellphone data made the analysis. Their data may not accurately project the behavior of all Georgia drivers but it can provide a better understanding of the probability.

Although several people still use their phones while driving, according to 60 percent of respondents, so far this year only 342 people have died in a Georgia traffic accident.

This is a seven percent decrease from the same time last year.

There may be bigger impact of the law later down the line but so far, driving behavior is proving to be changing for the better.