//GA Boy Accidentally Shoots, Kills Sister

By Tiara Battle

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. – The family’s car wouldn’t start when the mother heard the shot.

The siblings were in the driveway of their home, waiting to leave for a trip to Dallas. The 4-year-old had gained access to the handgun from the car’s console. The gun was accidentally discharged and hit 6-year-old Millie Drew Kelly in the head, KLTV reported.

Millie passed just two days after being taken to an Atlanta hospital.

No charges will be filed in the case. Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ashley Henson expressed that with the situation at hand, they felt that, “charges were not warranted in this particular case.”

It was a, “really sad situation,” said Henson.

A GoFundMe by the name of ‘Team Millie Drew’ was created for the family and raised over $36,000.

According to the GoFundMe, Millie Drew “gave life,” and her organs were donated. This was to show, “the love of Jesus.” She loved Jesus with all of her being and knew what it meant to love.

From this tragic accident, Paulding County Sheriff Gary Gulledge stresses the importance of keeping firearms unloaded and put away from children in a safe area.

