//Florida DOC Celebrates National Second Chance Month

Share with friends













TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) is proud to observe April 2019 as National Second Chance Month. This national recognition serves as a special commemoration of reentry efforts throughout the criminal justice system and provides an opportunity to honor those who support individuals making the challenging transition from incarceration to society.

Secretary Mark Inch said, “Our Department releases about 30,000 inmates each year from our institutions and ensuring their successful rehabilitation and transition to Florida’s communities is one of our foremost responsibilities. We are thrilled to highlight April as National Second Chance Month to bring a greater awareness to this mission, the inherent challenges involved in it, and the tremendous initiatives and programming we have that support it.”

This week Secretary Inch attended the 2019 Criminal Justice Reform Summit and First Step Act celebration at the White House, where he met with national criminal justice leaders and other corrections professionals to discuss second chance initiatives.

The Department is committed to providing and developing the best reentry services for inmates and offenders under its supervision. Successful reintegration into society reduces recidivism and fosters a safer and more successful environment for communities. FDC utilizes state-of-the-art methodologies aimed at inmate and offender success and reintegration into the community through a comprehensive reception-to-release approach. By employing evidence-driven strategies, FDC increases security and public safety by providing programming for productive learning, positive transforming behaviors, and creating pro-social skills.

For more information about FDC initiatives, please visit www.dc.state.fl.us/development/index.html.