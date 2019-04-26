//Facebook Live Captures Shooting Death of GA Mother

Share with friends













MACON, Ga. – The live video murder of a Georgia mother accumulated over 200,000 views on a website after Facebook took the original video down, 13WMAZ reported.

Her name was Tynesha Hammonds and she was only 20-years-old at the time of her death. It was only days before Christmas. Little did she know that she wouldn’t be spending it with her baby boy.

From observation of the video, Hammonds was driving and there were multiple people in the car with her.

Suddenly shots fired into the car and that’s when the Altima crashes and the phone drops to the floor.

Hammonds died at 8:45 that night after a gunshot to the head.

Her family has since then struggled to get that video down from FlyHeight.com. The site consists of a variety of inappropriate videos uploaded by random users.

Sara Mcmiller, a soon to be in law expressed that she dreads Hammond’s son coming across the video when he gets older, so she emailed FlyHeight, begging to pull the video.

FlyHeight eventually agreed and removed the video.

But while this particular fight is over, the family is still looking for Hammond’s killer.