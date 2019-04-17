//Facebook Backfires on GA Prison Workers

Share with friends













By Tiara Battle

WHEELER COUNTY, Ga. – #FeelingCuteChallenge on Facebook backfired for two Wheeler prison workers.

Both women allegedly made Facebook posts, joking about mistreating inmates at the Wheeler Correctional Facility as a part of the viral challenge.

The #FeelingCuteChallenge consists of participants posting a ‘selfie’ with a caption of “Feeling cute, might (action here) later…”

Ke’Nya Hill, one of the workers, in her post said, “Feeling cute, might shoot your baby daddy today.”

The other worker, Amelia Icesis Commodore, allegedly said, “Feeling cute, might put your baby daddy in the shower for six hours since we ain’t got no beds in Seg. But I don’t know yet,” with laughing emojis.

Screenshots of the posts were from a Facebook group titled “Correctional Officer Life,” where stories of inappropriate behavior by law enforcement are published.

The department of corrections are aware of the post according to a spokeswoman who spoke out on Tuesday. Joan Heath stated that the alleged actions by the women do not reflect what is expected of any of their employees.

It is unknown whether any action will be taken for the posts.