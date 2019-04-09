//E. Coli Infects 8 in Ga

Share with friends













ATLANTA, Ga. – On April 4th, the CDC acknowledged that eight individuals in Georgia have been infected with E. Coli out of the 72 infected from a total of five states.

Other states affected are Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia, Patch.com reported.

No deaths have come of the findings.

There is an ongoing investigation by health officials to find the source of the bacteria. No food item has been pulled from selling nor has the CDC warned anyone to avoid consuming any particular food item.

Most people know E. Coli to be a bacteria found in food. E. Coli can be found in a variety of other places as well – the environment, the intestines of people, and the intestines of animals.

After consuming something affected by E. Coli, most people become sick within 3-4 days, but sickness can also begin between 1-10 days after consumption.

Here are symptoms one could experience if they are infected with the bacteria:- Diarrhea that contains blood- Vomiting- Severe Stomach Cramps- Fever

A lot of times, the infection is harmless and mild. Other times, it could be life threatening if it leads to further illnesses like pneumonia or HUS.

According to the CDC, five to 10 percent of people contract HUS, hemolytic uremic syndrome, which is a type of kidney failure. The CDC encourages those who are showing symptoms of the bacteria to:

Talk to doctor.-

Make a log of what was eaten the week before the sickness.

Report sickness to the health department.

Answer questions about sickness to further help public health investigators.

Easy ways to prevent E. Coli: