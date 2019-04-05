//Drugs, Phones Seized by GA Prison Guards
NewsApril 5, 2019

Drugs, Phones Seized by GA Prison Guards

by Tiara Battle

WAYCROSS, Ga. – An individual has been arrested in suspicion of tossing contraband items over the walls Ware State Prison but a name has yet to be released.

On Tuesday, some officers discovered a package of drugs, phones, and other items that were delivered for the prisoners.

Here’s a list of all of what was discovered:

  • 102 grams of ecstasy
  • 63 grams of meth
  • 43 grams of pot
  • 3 kilograms of tobacco
  • 8 saw blades
  • 27 phones
  • 16 phone batteries
  • 24 phone chargers
  • 3 SIM card tools
  • 1 pair of pliers
  • 1 wrenchtape
  • 1 lighter
  • 33 rolling papers

It is unknown as to who the drop was for or if was for multiple people. Either way, it is a very specific set of items.

The prisoners or whoever it was intended for is, it is safe to assume, is bummed.

