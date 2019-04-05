//Drugs, Phones Seized by GA Prison Guards

by Tiara Battle
WAYCROSS, Ga. – An individual has been arrested in suspicion of tossing contraband items over the walls Ware State Prison but a name has yet to be released.
On Tuesday, some officers discovered a package of drugs, phones, and other items that were delivered for the prisoners.
Here’s a list of all of what was discovered:
- 102 grams of ecstasy
- 63 grams of meth
- 43 grams of pot
- 3 kilograms of tobacco
- 8 saw blades
- 27 phones
- 16 phone batteries
- 24 phone chargers
- 3 SIM card tools
- 1 pair of pliers
- 1 wrenchtape
- 1 lighter
- 33 rolling papers
It is unknown as to who the drop was for or if was for multiple people. Either way, it is a very specific set of items.
The prisoners or whoever it was intended for is, it is safe to assume, is bummed.