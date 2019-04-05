//Drugs, Phones Seized by GA Prison Guards

Share with friends













by Tiara Battle

WAYCROSS, Ga. – An individual has been arrested in suspicion of tossing contraband items over the walls Ware State Prison but a name has yet to be released.

On Tuesday, some officers discovered a package of drugs, phones, and other items that were delivered for the prisoners.

Here’s a list of all of what was discovered:

102 grams of ecstasy

63 grams of meth

43 grams of pot

3 kilograms of tobacco

8 saw blades

27 phones

16 phone batteries

24 phone chargers

3 SIM card tools

1 pair of pliers

1 wrenchtape

1 lighter

33 rolling papers

It is unknown as to who the drop was for or if was for multiple people. Either way, it is a very specific set of items.

The prisoners or whoever it was intended for is, it is safe to assume, is bummed.