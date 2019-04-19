//Coast Guard Intercepts Multi-million Drug Shipment

Share with friends













FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted nearly $100 million 2orth of drugs Thursday.

Along with the discovery of the 14,000 pounds of marijuana worth $12.5 million was 3,600 pounds of cocaine worth $50 million.

The drugs were seized on Thursday at Port Everglades and originated from the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America.

Lieutenant Commander Andrew Dennelly stated he was proud of the crew, the interagency and the allied team for their efforts to stop the attempts of smugglers.

The Coast Guard Cutter Bear halted 7,900 pounds of marijuana and 300 pounds of cocaine.

The Coast Guard Cutter Valiant halted 2,700 pounds of cocaine.

The USS Tornado and a Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team halted 6,100 pounds of marijuana and 660 pounds of cocaine.