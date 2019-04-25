//Atlanta Boy Scouts Leaders Accused of Sex Abuse

Share with friends













ATLANTA, Ga. – On Tuesday, “Perversion Files,” which was a livestreamed press conference, revealed the alleged sex abuse of children by 10 former Boy Scout leaders in Atlanta, Patch.com reported.

The law firms, Greg Gianforcaro and Jeff Anderson and Associates are calling for every Boy Scouts leader accused to be identified and presented background information.

The names of those alleged perpetrators haven’t been released because many of them have not been charged. Furthermore, several of the cases were created before the 90’s and after 2005.

All over the nation, over 7,800 leaders were alleged to have sexually abused children between 1947 and 2005. That is 7,800 out of the 100,000 plus Boy Scouts units.

In some of those files, it was reported that some scouts were forced to engage in oral sex and were molested on trips. Horrified, some were forced into nakedness and rubbed with ice.

The Boy Scouts of America stated that they would not allow known perpetrators or those accused to work with their children.

They expressed that they support the victims and they believe them. They want nothing more than “safety and protection of children in scouting.” It outraged them to know that those in charge “took advantage” of their programs and victimized their youth.

Jeff Anderson intends to file a multitude of lawsuits against the Boy Scouts in support of the victims.

