//American Legion and Flash Foods Shootings in Folkston

FOLKSTON, GA (April 1, 2019) – On Sunday, March 31, 2019, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to assist the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office and the Folkston Police Department in two shootings that occurred within minutes of one another.

The first shooting occurred at approximately 3:21 a.m. outside the American Legion located off of Hwy. 121, Folkston, Georgia, and the second shooting occurred at approximately 3:36 a.m. outside of Flash Foods located off of US Hwy. 1, Folkston, Georgia. It has not been ruled out that the two incidents are connected as individuals located at the Flash Foods had been at the American Legion earlier in the night.

The shooting at the American Legion resulted in the death of Sheeyta Elaine Herrin, 21, from Camden County, Georgia. Two other females were shot and received minor injuries. The shooting at the Flash Foods resulted in two males being shot with minor injuries as well.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information concerning either incident is asked to contact the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office at 912-496-7321, Folkston Police Department at 912-496-2563, or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 912-729-6198.