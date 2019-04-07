//7 GA Hospitals Recognized as U.S. Best

Share with friends













ATLANTA – Of the nearly 175 hospitals in Georgia, seven facilities were recently recognized as the country’s best of the best.

According to a new report from Healthgrades, for which analysts ranked the top 250, top 100 and top 50 hospitals in the United States “based solely on clinical quality outcomes for 32 conditions and procedures,” including heart attack, hip replacement, colorectal surgery, sepsis, stroke and more, Georgia made the cut seven times.

According to the AJC, researchers collected 2015-2017 Medicare inpatient data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and considered only hospitals with data for at least 21 of the 32 aforementioned procedures.

Healthgrades also revealed that hospitals among the top 50 are in the top one percent of the U.S. and highly regarded “for providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures consistently for six or more consecutive years.”

Emory, Piedmont, Wellstar were the winners.

