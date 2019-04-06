Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Brantley Chandler, 6-year old from Georgia suddenly died from a heart attack while taking pictures with his baseball team.

He collapsed on the field when taking pictures and was rushed to a hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The young boy was born with a rare heart defect called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.

HLHS is a birth defect in which the left side of the heart forms incorrectly during pregnancy, affecting blood flow. It occurs in about 960 babies born in the United States each year, the CDC says.

Chandler had his funeral on Sunday.

More Info: 6-Year Old Dies While Taking Baseball Pictures