//27 Possible Graves Found at Florida School

By Robin Postell

MARIANNA, FL – Twenty-seven possible graves have been discovered at the now-closed Florida School for Boys in Marianna, Florida.

Based on their shape and size, and because of the school’s gruesome 111-year history, these geological “anomalies” are being presumed graves until more investigation and testing can be done, the Tampa Bay Times reported on Friday, April, 11.

More than 50 sets of human remains had previously been exhumed by forensic anthropologists from a small cemetery on the grounds of the school which closed its doors for good in 2011.

The Washington Post reported on Sunday that the 1,400-acre Florida School for Boys opened at the turn of the 20th century as a home for wayward youth who had committed crimes ranging from the petty to more serious.

According to a March report to state authorities, obtained by the Times, a contractor was using radar to survey the grounds when the “anomalies” were found.

Scrutiny of the school’s crimes were underscored by reports by a group of older men who referred to themselves as the “White House Boys” due to their history being beaten by guards in a white cinder-block building on school property.

These men were imprisoned at the school in the 1950s-60s and recall seeing several graveyards on the grounds.

The men formed an organization and share their stories with each other and the world about their experiences at the infamous reform school.