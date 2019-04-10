//10 Children Shot Thursday in Dekalb

Share with friends













Police are investigating an incident at Wynbrooke Elementary School in DeKalb County after 10 students were shot by a BB or pellet gun, the school district confirmed Thursday.

The shots appear to have come from a position away from the school grounds, a statement from the district said.

According to Channel 2 Action News, someone fired the weapon from a wooded area while the kids were playing outside. It is not clear if the students were targeted.

AJC reported, the students, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, were taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston or picked up by parents, according to the school district.