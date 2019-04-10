//10 Children Shot Thursday in Dekalb
NewsApril 25, 2019

10 Children Shot Thursday in Dekalb

Police are investigating an incident at Wynbrooke Elementary School in DeKalb County after 10 students were shot by a BB or pellet gun, the school district confirmed Thursday.

The shots appear to have come from a position away from the school grounds, a statement from the district said.

According to Channel 2 Action News, someone fired the weapon from a wooded area while the kids were playing outside. It is not clear if the students were targeted.

AJC reported, the students, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries,  were taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston or picked up by parents, according to the school district. 

