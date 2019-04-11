//﻿Rep. Scott Troubled Over Hurricane Michael Relief

Share with friends













ATLANTA – Last Tuesday night, Congressman Austin Scott (R-GA-08), a senior member of the House Agriculture Committee, spoke on the Floor of the House of Representatives on his frustration on the impasse over Hurricane Michael relief.

In October, Hurricane Michael devastated parts of South and Middle Georgia. Since then, Rep. Scott, along with Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-GA-02) and Senators Johnny Isakson (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA), has worked to secure federal assistance for not only Georgia, but also other areas impacted by hurricanes, wildfires, flooding and other natural disasters from 2018.

In January, Reps. Scott and Bishop were successful in including an amendment to Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2019 (H.R. 268) which would have increased emergency assistance funding to agricultural producers who suffered losses from 2018 natural disasters. In January, H.R. 268 passed the House by a vote of 237 – 187. Last week, the Senate failed to advance H.R.268. Click here to watch Rep. Scott’s remarks following the Senate’s inability to advance H.R.268.

Last night, Rep. Scott urged the White House and Congress to put partisan politics aside and support the farmers they seem to have abandoned. Click here to watch his remarks.