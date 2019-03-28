//Trump Appointees Bring Rural Economic Dev. to Tifton

Share with friends













TIFTON, Ga. – Interested in starting, growing or expanding your small business? Interested in learning more about the Small Business Association (SBA) and U.S. Department of Ag programs and services?

You’ve got a perfect opportunity coming up to expand your horizons and take it to the next level.

And to create rural sustainability for generations to come.

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Region IV Office and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Georgia State Director’s Office continue the Rural Strong-Georgia initiative to help spur economic development efforts across Georgia.

The third phase of the statewide economic development initiative is scheduled to take place in Tift County on April 12 from noon until 4 p.m. at the Georgia Museum of Agriculture located at 1392 Whiddon Mill Road.

The free event is open to the public and will include multiple resources for entrepreneurs ranging from loan programs, counseling programs, assistance in government contracting, exporting, and much more.

Anyone interested in starting or growing their small business should register for this event.

To register: Either click here or visit www.sba.gov/ga



