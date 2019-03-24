//Transgender Georgia Teen Denied Prom King Nom

Share with friends













HALL CO, Ga. – When a Georgia high school student named Dex Frier was nominated for prom king by his peers, he was ecstatic. “I was jumping up and down. Me and my best friend were losing our minds, we were so excited,” Frier told CBS affiliate WGCL. That excitement, however, was short-lived.

The Hall County school district blocked Frier’s prom king nomination. Frier is transgender, and the school district told him he could only be nominated for prom queen – or nothing at all.The Johnson High School student body wouldn’t stand for that decision. Students created an online petition to get Frier back on the prom king ballot. It has more than 15,000 signatures so far.

“Not only are we confused at this decision, but we are severely disappointed in the Hall County School Board,” the Change.org petition reads. The petition called out Superintendent Will Schofield and pointed to the school district’s core beliefs.

SOURCE: WCTV, CBS