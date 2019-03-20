//TONIGHT: Last Super Moon, Spring Equinox, Asteroid

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – According to Valdosta Today’s astronomer-at-large Richard Taylor, today is “a big day for astro-goober-geeks folks!”

Planets Venus, Saturn and Jupiter were visible in this morning’s sky.

“The Spring Equinox is at 5:58 p.m. today,” Taylor said, adding that tonight also marks the last Super Moon of the year. “The Equinox Full Super Moon is pretty rare.”

Taylor also said, “There’s a big ‘ol asteroid named 2019 EA2 which will pass Earth closer than the moon.”

There will be an excellent ISS viewing at 8:50 p.m. – five minutes and 87 degrees max is Adel.

“And the creme de la creme? With cool air, low humidity and clear skies in Georgia – it’s time to break out the cameras and telly-scopes,” Taylor finished.





