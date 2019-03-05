//Skeletal Remains Recovered in Tattnall

Share with friends













COBBTOWN, GA – On Tuesday, February 26, 2019, the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to human skeletal remains being located in a wooded area off of Clarence Green Road outside of Cobbtown, Tattnall County, GA.

The Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, excavated the skeletal remains, which were transported to the GBI Crime Lab for identification purposes.

Anyone with information concerning the skeletal remains should call the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 557-6777 or the GBI Statesboro office at (912) 871-1121.