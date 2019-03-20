//Roundup/Monsanta Hit Hard in Cancer Cases

Share with friends













SAN FRANCISCO, CA – CBS News reported that a federal court jury concluded that Roundup weed killer contributed to a California man’s cancer with a unanimous verdict Tuesday.

This verdict is the second to find Roundup caused non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Plaintiffs’ attorneys said this could help determine the fate of hundreds of other lawsuits against Roundup’s manufacturer, Monsanto.

The first decision came last year, awarding the plaintiff, DeWayne Johnson, $289 million, $39 million in compensatory damages and $250 million in punitive damages.

Jurors in California Superior Court agreed the product contributed to Johnson’s cancer and the company should have provided a label warning of the potential health hazard. Johnson’s attorneys sought and won $39 million in compensatory damages and $250 million of the $373 million they wanted in punitive damages.

Court documents filed Tuesday asked San Francisco Superior Court Judge Suzanne Bolanos to override the jury’s decision and enter judgment in favor of Monsanto or order a new trial.