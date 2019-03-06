//Police: Lock Doors, Windows, Serial Rapist on Loose

Share with friends













CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — As reported by WJCL.com, police are warning residents take extra precautions due to a confirmed serial rapist on the loose.

DNA testing has concluded that seven Clayton County, GA rapes have been committed by the same offender.

Authorities are working to identify and locate the man who was linked by DNA evidence to five rapes that took place between July 2015 and May 2017.

Evidence provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that the suspect in the cases was the same person and detectives have begun compiling the case files rather than treating as separate, unconnected crimes.

According to reports, the cases were not suspected of being linked because the rapist didn’t use the same methods to enter homes or intimidate the victims.

The rapist’s varying tactics ran the gamut from entering unlocked doors and windows, to attacking one woman outside as she walked to her apartment. Another incident involved the offender forcing his way into a woman’s apartment when she answered his knock at her door asking for an unknown female. WJCL.com reported that he brandished a knife at one point, and was armed with a gun another time.

All the victims have been African-American and two of them have provided enough information for a police sketch to be rendered of the rapist.

Police said the general location of the rapes was in the areas of:

Chaselake Drive

Roberts Drive

Southlake Cove Court

Brookview Drive

Wynfield Drive

A police news release said: “We are asking that all citizens remain alert and ensure that their homes are secure (lock doors and windows). Anyone who is able to provide information pertaining to the identity of the person in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).”

