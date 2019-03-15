//Mosque Shooter Livestreamed Massacre of 49

Share with friends













CHRISTCHURCH, NZ – Mass shootings at two mosques full of worshipers attending Friday prayers killed 49 people in what the prime minister said could “only be described as a terrorist attack.”

New Zealand is not a country with armed policeman. Gun violence is not a typical occurrence there.

Authorities charged one person, detained three others and defused explosive devices in what appeared to be a carefully planned racist attack, according to a report from CBS News.

A video that was apparently livestreamed by the shooter, identified by sources to CBS News as Australian national Brenton Harrison Tarrant, 28, is a crushing reflection of human hatred and the current politically-charged atmosphere worldwide.

The livestream appeared on YouTube, with Tarrant wearing a head cam, showing him getting into his car and saying, “Alright, let’s get this party started.”

The sound of his GPS system giving him directions to his destination add an eerie quality, as does the yellow tree-shaped air freshener hanging from the roof of his vehicle.

Music blares. His hands are seen, wearing finger-less gloves.

Around 3:15 in the video he takes the camera off of his head and turns it around so viewers can see his face, saying, “Hello, lads,” before returning it to his head.

The video is the equivalent to playing a video game.

Yet it is real.

The lines between reality and virtual reality continue to blur with this extravagant mass murder, entrenched in extremist rage and racial hatred.

The video remains available on YouTube and is unbearable to watch.

Tarrant pulls into the parking lot of his destination – a mosque. The parking lot is completely filled with cars.

Getting out of his car with an automatic weapon in hand, he goes to the hatchback of his vehicle and handles more weapons.

Tarrant grapples with the weapons and is apparently energized by his endeavor.

Tarrant does not attempt to conceal his weapon as he walks up the path leading to the mosque entrance. He takes aim and shoots someone and continues shooting as he enters. People are genuflect and praying and he unleashes a maelstrom of gunfire that does not hesitate. His urgency and excitement were harrowing to share with his livestreamed feed.

Tarrant was evidently proud of his actions.

He continued to make his way through the mosque, people lying in piles, moans are heard, he continues to shoot, over and over and over, returning to repeat the same actions on the already deceased.

When Tarrant exits he begins shooting down the sidewalk, right and left. He reloads his weapon and goes back to his vehicle to engage more artillery.

Tarrant seems to be frantic to find more targets to shoot and reenters the mosque to once more shoot the same deceased piles of people.

At one point, he sees a woman lying halfway on the sidewalk and in the street who has already been shot. She is crying, “Please help, please help,” and he shoots her. Her head explodes.

The video is a frightening and disturbing “reality check” for those who insist on stoking the flames of racial bias and extremism.

Tarrant is breathing hard and returns to his car, with “I am the God of Hellfire” blaring from his car speakers. He begins narrating his rampage as he drives off, mentioning that there hadn’t been many women there yet, mostly men, even though the “carpark was full”.

Tarrant uploaded a rambling 74-page manifesto, called himself a fascist and talked about a future for white people and spewing anti-immigrant rhetoric.

There was a second shooting at the Linwood Masjid Mosque that killed at least 10 people.

At least one of the weapons used by the gunman appears to have the names of previous mass-murderers, including Norwegian far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed more than 70 people in 2011.



