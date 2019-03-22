//Loaded Gun Found in 4th Grader Backpack

Share with friends













COWETA CO, Ga. – According to a report from AJC, Coweta County School officials confirmed that a fourth grader had a loaded gun in his backpack on Wednesday afternoon.

At 2:30 pm, the gun was discovered in the boy’s backpack as the students headed home from Ruth Hill Elementary according to Dean Jackson, the district’s spokesman.

The bus driver stopped the bus and seized the bag after a student reported that the child had a gun. The driver proceeded to call the authorities. A resource officer and administrator from the school were called to search the backpack where they discovered the loaded gun.

Right now, it is uncertain how the child got the weapon but the Newnan Police Department will investigate the situation further.

On Wednesday afternoon, principal, Aaron Corley, had letters sent to parents that expressed that the student did not make any threats but the appropriate action, both legal and disciplinary, will be taken.

Corley wrote, “The administration’s continued emphasis on safety remains an utmost priority.” He encourages students to notify the administration any time they are concerned about their well-being.