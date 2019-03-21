//Investigation of Lost Absentee Ballot Opens

Share with friends













ATLANTA – An investigation into the alleged lost absentee ballot applications during the 2018 election has been opened by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Responding to a series of Georgia Democrat accusations, the investigation will look into claims that at least 4,700 absentee ballot applications were misplaced, preventing voters from receiving them.

The investigation will be conducted by the Investigations Division of the Secretary of State’s Office and completed as soon as possible in the interest of ensuring secure absentee ballot application processing for upcoming elections.