//High School Senior Accepted by 39, offered Nearly $2M

ATLANTA – Jordan Nixon has dozens of offers from colleges and universities. The hard part?

Choosing.

From 39 – and counting.

She’s been offered over $1.6 million in scholarship funds.

According to a report from WDSU, Nixon did her research when looking for the colleges she felt would be the best fit. At 17, she said she was looking with schools strong on diversity and ones that offered international business as a major.

“We’re so happy for her because she does put in a lot of due diligence into applying for these schools,” said her parents, Angelia and Arthur Nixon.

According to Nixon’s parents, she’s very independent, well-rounded, has great time management skills and participates in many extracurricular activities.

“I am one of the captains of the varsity cheer team here at Douglas County. I’m in Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, and I also participate in DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America),” Nixon said.

Nixon applied to around 50 schools. In letter after letter, the same word kept showing up: congratulations.

Nixon’s high school’s college and career center specialist said the teen is very dedicated, and this is the most acceptance letters a student here has ever received.

“Students like Jordan, who took advantage of being able to apply to a lot of schools through certain avenues like the Common Black App (College Black College Application), you can apply to a lot of schools with one low price for that one, and also, Common App, they can apply to up to 20 schools at one time on one app,” said Pinky Quick, the College and Career Center Specialist at Douglass County High School.

Nixon has until May 1 to make a decision and is the only girl from Atlanta area to have so many scholarship offers.