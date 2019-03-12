//‘Heartbeat Bill’ HB-481 Attacks GA Abortion Laws

Share with friends













ATLANTA – The Georgia House committee approved legislation last week to outlaw abortion after a fetus’ heartbeat can be detected, which is before many women know they are pregnant.

Georgia women can currently seek an abortion within the first 20 weeks of a pregnancy. A fetus’ heartbeat is generally detectable by six weeks.

Dubbed the “Heartbeat Bill,” HB-481 came at a time when abortion opponents across the country wrung their hands hopefully with the Supreme Court’s new Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

The new conservative additions to the highest court in the land are expected by supporters to either reverse Roe v. Wade, or uphold specific state laws that could undermine the court’s 1973 ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion.

AJC reported that about 20 lawsuits surrounding abortion — including several heartbeat laws — are up for consideration by the U.S. Supreme Court, but anti-abortion advocates say they hope Georgia’s bill would be the one to overturn the landmark decision.

“We think we have a better chance than most states, because of our state and circuit court make-ups, to have favorable rulings as the case goes up the chain,” said Joshua Edmonds, the executive director of the anti-abortion Georgia Life Alliance to AJC.

Last Thursday Gov. Brian Kemp, who said he planned to make good on his promise to sign the toughest abortion law in the country, publicly pushed House members to move the bill across the hall.