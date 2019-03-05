//Gov. Kemp Declares State of Emergency in 3 Counties

Share with friends













ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Monday in three southwest Georgia counties after Sunday storms and tornadoes ripped out swaths of land and life.

Kemp’s office said Monday he will declare emergencies in Grady, Harris and Talbot counties, and that more could be added as emergency officials report back.

“Throughout this process I have received regular updates from state and local leaders based on this information I will travel to affected areas this afternoon with emergency management personnel to witness the damage firsthand,” Gov. Kemp stated Monday morning. “At this time we extend our thoughts and prayers to those impacted by severe weather in Georgia and Alabama where citizens in Lee County are reeling from the deaths of at least 23 people and massive structural damage.”

This declaration activates the Georgia emergency operations plan the executive order is available on the governor’s website.