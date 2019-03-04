//GA Toddler with Ovarian Cancer: Live Interview on HLN at 12:40 PM

Share with friends













PHOTO: Fight With Kenni FB page

SENOIA, Ga. – McKenna “Kenni” Xydias, 2, was experiencing what her parents and pediatrician thought was constipation or gas.

Kenni’s stomach was protruding but her parents, Meagan and Michael Xydias, of Senoia, never considered the idea that anything was seriously wrong with her.

Kenni’s pediatrician said that she would be fine within a day.

Her parents sent her back to daycare but received a call later stating that Kenni’s fever was 103 and her stomach seemed bigger.

Kenni’s parents took her back to the pediatrician where they were told the same thing as before.

Gas.

Meagan knew something was not right.

Meagan knew it wasn’t gas.

Kenni was sent to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Scottish Rite Hospital for an ultrasound.

What the doctors found was a parent’s nightmare.

There was a 14-centimeter mass growing on Kenni’s ovaries. She was diagnosed with a Stage Three ovarian yolk sac tumor on the February 15, 2019.

The Xydias family was heartbroken and confused.

“Confused as to how a two-year old could have ovarian cancer,” Meagan stated.

Kenni’s form of cancer is rare and the cause is unknown. The symptoms include painless but firm swelling and is commonly found in children before the ages of one to two (https://www.cincinnatichildrens.org/health/y/yolk-sac).

Kenni has undergone surgery to have the mass removed and her health has improved with treatment. Fortunately, her chances of surviving the cancer are high.

“She is full of spunk and sass, she’s sweet and she’s funny,” Meagan said. “She has a great sense of humor, she likes to rough-and-tumble with her brothers. She’s a handful, but a delightful handful.”

The family has been keeping all supporters updated through a Facebook page titled, “Fight With Kenni.”

In a post on Monday, March 4, “We’ll be sure to keep doing our best to keep everyone updated on Kenni’s progress, both the positive and not so positive. In the meantime, we plan to continue and advocate to raise awareness for ovarian cancer and childhood cancer.”



The post announced that they will be doing a live interview on HLN (Headline News) Monday at 12:40 p.m.

SOURCES: https://people.com/health/kenni-xydias-ovarian-cancer-rare-georgia/https://mb.ntd.com/georgia-toddler-diagnosed-with-cancer-leaving-family-blindsided_295467.htmlhttps://www.aol.com/article/lifestyle/2019/02/28/two-year-old-mckenna-xydias-diagnosed-with-stage-three-ovarian-cancer/23680815/



