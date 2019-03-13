//GA Rep Introduces “Testicular Bill of Rights”

Share with friends













ATLANTA – “Ggggooooodddd morning!” state Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick, a Georgia Democrat, tweeted Monday, introducing what she is referring to as the “testicular bill of rights” legislative package. “You want some regulation of bodies and choice? Done!”

Kendrick’s mission is to make a point. With HB 481 (more popularly known as “Heartbeat Bill”) gaining momentum – which will restrict abortion rights dramatically in Georgia – Kendrick aims to point out hypocrisy using her “bill of rights.”

The tweet included her five-point plan:

Require men to get permission from their sex partner before obtaining a prescription for erectile dysfunction medication.

Ban vasectomy procedures in Georgia and penalize doctors who perform them.

Make having sex without a condom an “aggravated assault” crime for men.

Require men to begin paying child support when the woman is six weeks and one day pregnant per a paternity test required at the same time.

Create a 24-hour “waiting period” for men who wish to purchase porn or sex toys in the state of Georgia.

The Washington Post reported that the testicular bill of rights is a direct answer to HB 481,passed by her Republican colleagues in the Georgia House of Representatives last week. The bill would ban abortion in Georgia at about six weeks, when a detectable heartbeat is first found in a fetus.

At six weeks, many women do not yet know they are pregnant.

If the antiabortion bill passes the Georgia Senate and is signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp, it would be among the most restrictive in the country, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Kendrick has gained national attention for this proposal and wrote an Op Ed for Newsweek titled, “YOU WANT OUR WOMBS? WE’RE COMING FOR YOUR TESTICLES.”

IMAGE: Dar’Shun Kendrick Twitter