//GA Farms Could be Growing Hemp for Meds Soon

ATLANTA, GA – On Tuesday, March 26, a Georgia house bill 213 discussed the possibility of some farms growing hemp for medicinal purposes and other uses.

Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black said if the bill it won’t automatically mean legalization of marijuana across the board.

House Bill 213 would permit limited growing and processing of hemp, for anything varying from fabric to food preservatives.

The main focus has been for cannabis oil, a product many people link to medical treatments ranging from seizures to autism and more.

Georgia’s Agriculture Secretary says the proposed system would allow only the plants with a low level of THC, not the more potent marijuana plants. He says the bill would strictly regulate who grows the crop and who makes what from it.

“This bill establishes a license procedure a processor and also a permit for a grower,” Commissioner Black said.

He says passage would then open up discussion of how to regulate the plants, and how it would fit into Georgia’s other crops.

Commissioner Black says this bill has gained momentum through the legislative session, but it has only a few days left for lawmakers to bring it up for a vote.

SOURCE: WTOC